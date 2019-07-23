Man using walker struck in the head during robbery: Halifax police

Police are investigating after a 62-year-old old man was assaulted and robbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened shortly after midnight in the 5500 block of Black Street.

Police say the victim had been walking with a walker when he was attacked by two males who came out of an alleyway.

One of the suspects struck the man in the head with an unknown object, according to police, then fled with the victim’s change purse.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males. Police say one was wearing light-coloured head covering with a twist or a knot in the front.

A police canine unit was unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.