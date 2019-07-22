N.S. RCMP arrest woman on drug trafficking charges
Nova Scotia’s RCMP arrested a woman on drug trafficking charges on Thursday.
Police say they searched a home in Port Hawkesbury and seized quantities of the drugs hydromorphone and dextroamphetamine.
As a result of the search, a 53-year-old woman was arrested and charged. The RCMP says that cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized at the house.
Police say that the woman was released and she is expected to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court at a later date.
The Mounties say that their investigation is still ongoing.
