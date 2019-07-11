Crime
July 11, 2019 6:23 am

13 arrested after raid of cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Harvested cannabis is shown in Fenwick, Ont. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
A A

Thirteen people are facing drug trafficking charges after police raided a cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Members of Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP’s integrated drug unit executed a search warrant at Atlantic Compassion Club Society at around 5:10 p.m.

READ MORE: 3 people charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Halifax  

The dispensary is located at 141A Main Street in Dartmouth.

Police say they seized a quantity of cannabis and cannabis-related products including scales, and a quantity of cash.

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy arrested after kidnapping prank call: police

Six men and seven women were arrested and are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday morning to face charges of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atlantic Compassion Club Society
Cannabis
Cannabis dispensary
Crime
Dartmouth
dispensary
Dispensary Raid
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
integrated drug unit
Main Street
Raid
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.