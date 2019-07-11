13 arrested after raid of cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth
Thirteen people are facing drug trafficking charges after police raided a cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
Members of Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP’s integrated drug unit executed a search warrant at Atlantic Compassion Club Society at around 5:10 p.m.
The dispensary is located at 141A Main Street in Dartmouth.
Police say they seized a quantity of cannabis and cannabis-related products including scales, and a quantity of cash.
Six men and seven women were arrested and are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday morning to face charges of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
