June 4, 2019 12:06 pm

3 people charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Halifax  

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Three people are facing charges following a raid of a cannabis dispensary in Halifax on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say they executed a search warrant at Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road at around 1 p.m.

Investigators seized over $2,000, approximately five pounds of cannabis, over 19 grams of psilocybin, and over 1,400 other cannabis products.

Matthew Brian Baker, 25, and 21-year-old Bailey Rae Fanning, both of Halifax, as well as 35-year-old Kelly Patrick Pye of Lower Sackville are facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of a controlled Schedule III substance
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

All three are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

