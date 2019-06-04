3 people charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Halifax
Three people are facing charges following a raid of a cannabis dispensary in Halifax on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police say they executed a search warrant at Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road at around 1 p.m.
READ MORE: Halifax police charge 10 people after raids at cannabis dispensaries
Investigators seized over $2,000, approximately five pounds of cannabis, over 19 grams of psilocybin, and over 1,400 other cannabis products.
Matthew Brian Baker, 25, and 21-year-old Bailey Rae Fanning, both of Halifax, as well as 35-year-old Kelly Patrick Pye of Lower Sackville are facing the following charges:
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of a controlled Schedule III substance
- Possession of property obtained by crime
READ MORE: Halifax police raid 2 cannabis dispensaries, 10 people charged
All three are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.