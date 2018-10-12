Canada
October 12, 2018 2:39 pm

Halifax police raid 2 cannabis dispensaries, 10 people charged

Rebecca Lau

Investigators in the Special Enforcement Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division conducted searches at Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary, on Quinpool Road, and at Canna Clinic, on Dresden Row.

Graeme Benjamin/Global News
Ten people are facing charges after Halifax police raided two medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Investigators with the special enforcement section of the integrated criminal investigation division received warrants and conducted drug searches at Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary on Quinpool Road and Canna Clinic on Dresden Row.

Officers seized cannabis, cannabis edibles and cash from each location.

Four women and six men from the Halifax area have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say they were released and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.
