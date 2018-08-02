Halifax police investigating suspicious fire at medical marijuana dispensary

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fire, which has been deemed suspicious, at a medical marijuana dispensary.

Officers received a report of the fire at Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary at 3700 Joseph Howe Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported seeing a person set fire to the business and then running away.

According to the witness, the suspect was a tall man, wearing all black, and had his face covered. He was also carrying a bookbag.

Police, firefighters and EHS all responded to the fire, which was extinguished. Although police and a service dog searched the area for the suspect, they were unable to find him.

Since the fire has been deemed suspicious, police remained on scene throughout the night and will process the scene at daylight once they obtain a warrant.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.