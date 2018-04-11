Halifax marijuana dispensary robbery investigation leads to drug search, trafficking charges

A Halifax marijuana dispensary employee is now facing drug trafficking charges, that were prompted by a police investigation into a robbery at the business.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery at Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road at 9:39 p.m. on Monday.

It’s alleged two masked men armed with a gun had stolen money and products from the shop. They’re also believed to have robbed customers.

As a result of the investigation, police say members of the Integrated General Investigation Section and Guns and Gangs Unit executed a search warrant at the dispensary on Tuesday evening.

A 33-year-old employee of the dispensary was arrested. He’s facing charges of trafficking controlled substances.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Monday’s robbery continues. Police say the suspects had fled the area on foot and no one was injured during the incident.