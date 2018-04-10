Halifax police search for two masked men accused of stealing from pot dispensary
Police in Halifax are looking for two men they say were masked and armed with a gun when they stole money and products from a medical marijuana shop.
They say officers were called to Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, about a half hour after the men entered the store.
They say at least one of the men had a gun.
Police say the men stole products from the medical marijuana store, as well as cash from the business and a number of customers.
They searched the area, but did not find the suspects.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.
