April 10, 2018 8:10 am

Halifax police search for two masked men accused of stealing from pot dispensary

By Staff The Canadian Press
File/ Global News
Police in Halifax are looking for two men they say were masked and armed with a gun when they stole money and products from a medical marijuana shop.

They say officers were called to Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, about a half hour after the men entered the store.

They say at least one of the men had a gun.

Police say the men stole products from the medical marijuana store, as well as cash from the business and a number of customers.

They searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

