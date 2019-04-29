Halifax police charge 10 people after raids at cannabis dispensaries

Halifax Regional Police have charged 10 people after searching two unauthorized cannabis dispensaries.

The first search happened at Doug’s Place located at 19 Alma Crescent at 1 p.m. on April 25.

According to police, officers conducted the search and confiscated over $900, approximately three pounds of cannabis, and over 300 other cannabis products.

A 23-year-old Sackville man was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and obstructing police.

The second police search happened at 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Atlantic Compassion Club Society located at 141A Main St. in Dartmouth.

According to police, investigators seized more than $7,000, over five pounds of cannabis and more than 2,500 cannabis products.

Nine people, a 32 year-old Cole Harbour man, 51 year-old Dartmouth woman, a 22 year-old Dartmouth man, a 31 year-old Dartmouth man, a 39 year-old Dean, N.S., woman, a 26 year-old Lawrencetown, N.S., man, a 21-year-old Halifax woman, a 21-year-old Cole Harbour man and a 32-year-old Halifax man were charged with possession of cannabis for distribution and possession of cannabis for selling.

All suspects are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charges.