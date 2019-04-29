Man found stabbed in back in East Pubnico, N.S.

RCMP are investigating an attempted murder in East Pubnico, N.S.

Police say they responded to a report of a man found on the ground outside a home with a knife wound to his back just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charge laid following downtown Halifax stabbing

The man was transported to hospital by LifeFlight and is “expected to survive,” according to police.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man from a nearby home in connection with the incident. As of Monday afternoon, the man remains in custody.

READ MORE: Two teens charged following weekend stabbing in Halifax: police

RCMP say they have closed Highway 3 in the area so they can collect evidence. The road is expected to reopen later on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902 742-9106 or Crime Stoppers.