Recovery of stolen items reminder of ‘9 p.m. routine’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The recovery of three stolen items has police in B.C.’s Interior again reminding residents to be proactive when it comes to protecting their property.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they found three dirt bikes during the past week that had never been reported as missing.

All three were located in wooded areas, with the first being recovered on Sunday along a trail near the end of 9th Avenue NE. The other two were also found in the area.

2:43 Kelowna’s mayor delivers update on state of the city

“Property crime has become a focal point in communities large and small throughout B.C.,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thefts from residences and motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity, with thieves taking advantage of items left in plain sight or unattended.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Criminals seek out the easiest target for break-ins and there are steps we can all take to prevent these crimes.”

Police say residents throughout the Interior are encouraged to adopt the ‘9 p.m. routine’, which includes the following:

Removing valuables from vehicles

Removing keys from vehicles

Removing garage door openers from vehicles

Locking vehicle doors

Avoid storing anything of value outside

Lock up your residence (doors, windows)

Lock up outbuildings

Turn on exterior lights

Turn on alarm systems

1:56 Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna

In B.C., police began promoting the 9 p.m. routine in 2019 as part of its annual reminder to help deter vehicle crime.

They said locking car doors and keeping valuables out of sight are easy ways to reduce the risk of theft, but easy to forget after a long day.

Story continues below advertisement

“For us, it’s all about awareness,” said the RCMP. “Keeping your vehicle safe requires a conscious effort from car owners.

“(Thieves) see things like a phone, a garage door opener or a tablet, and it’s like an invitation. Even spare change, unfortunately, can be an invitation.”