6 kg of suspected drugs seized, 2 arrested in Kootenays

Six kilograms of suspected drugs were seized last week during a search warrant in the Kootenays.
Police in Cranbrook say the drug bust happened on April 16, along the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
Along with suspected meth, fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin and close to $80,000 in cash being seized, plus some Mexican currency, police also arrested two people.
RCMP added that two firearms and several prohibited weapons were also taken from the residence.
The two people arrested – a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – have since been released on promises to appear in court at a later date.
“This was a great team effort spearheaded by Cranbrook’s enhanced response unit,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Graham.
“We are thankful we were able to seize these items before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook.”
