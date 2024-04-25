6 kg of suspected drugs seized, 2 arrested in Kootenays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Six kilograms of suspected drugs were seized last week during a search warrant in the Kootenays.

Police in Cranbrook say the drug bust happened on April 16, along the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Along with suspected meth, fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin and close to $80,000 in cash being seized, plus some Mexican currency, police also arrested two people.

1:50 RCMP announce they have dismantled an organized crime group

RCMP added that two firearms and several prohibited weapons were also taken from the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The two people arrested – a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – have since been released on promises to appear in court at a later date.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This was a great team effort spearheaded by Cranbrook’s enhanced response unit,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Graham.

“We are thankful we were able to seize these items before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook.”