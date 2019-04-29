N.S. RCMP officer injured while arresting allegedly drunk man in Antigonish

An RCMP officer was injured as he attempted to arrest an allegedly intoxicated man in Antigonish, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that the officer was getting fuel at a service station on Beech Hill Road, when he was approached by a taxi driver about an “unruly passenger.”

READ MORE: Moncton-area man killed in single-vehicle crash

The officer attempted to place the passenger, a 25-year-old man, under arrest for being drunk in public.

The Mounties say that during the arrest, the man lost his balance and fell to the ground with another officer who had arrived to assist.

WATCH: Body camera footage shows Wisconsin officer responding to 131-vehicle pileup

The second officer injured his wrist as a result of the fall and required medical treatment.

The 25-year-old was not injured during the arrest and was released with a ticket for being intoxicated in a public place.