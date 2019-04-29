Canada
April 29, 2019 11:29 am

Moncton-area man killed in single-vehicle crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A single vehicle crash in Moncton has claimed the life of a 32-year-old man from the Moncton area.

Submitted/Wade Perry
A A

A 32-year-old Moncton-area man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash at Carson Road and the Wheeler Boulevard exit in Moncton at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

It appears the car had lost control and struck a light pole.

READ MORE: Man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Moncton

RCMP say the driver of the car, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

“Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Crash
Fatal MVA
Moncton
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.