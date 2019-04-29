Moncton-area man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 32-year-old Moncton-area man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.
RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash at Carson Road and the Wheeler Boulevard exit in Moncton at around 11 p.m. Sunday.
It appears the car had lost control and struck a light pole.
READ MORE: Man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Moncton
RCMP say the driver of the car, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.
“Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash,” RCMP noted in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.