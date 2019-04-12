Man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Moncton

A Moncton man was arrested for suspected impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

RCMP say officers responded to the collision just before midnight on Ensley Drive.

Police believe the male driver lost control, which caused the vehicle to flip and end up in a ditch.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He and a 43-year-old female passenger, who was also from Moncton, were taken to hospital.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.