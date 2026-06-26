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Crime

Lethbridge neighbour of alleged Montreal shooter speaks out

By Zoe Lukowich Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 11:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge neighbour of alleged Montreal shooter speaks out'
Lethbridge neighbour of alleged Montreal shooter speaks out
A neighbour of 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield says it’s been shocking to learn the Montreal shooter lived so close by. Zoe Lukowich reports.
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Investigators are continuing to piece together what led to the Montreal shooting on Monday, June 22.

One Lethbridge, Alta., neighbour of Seth Scott Hatfield, the man accused in the shooting, says she saw Hatfield in passing, but never knew him.

“He wasn’t very approachable. Kept to himself, really,” said neighbour Anika Medema.

Medema, among other residents, was shocked by an increased police presence in their townhouse complex on Tuesday, the day after the shooting.

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Lethbridge police searched a unit in the complex on Lemoyne Crescent for hours.

Medema says it’s usually quiet where she lives, but that changed on Tuesday, when the calm complex transformed into the scene of a high-risk search.

Medema had left early that morning before police arrived but came home to the scene.

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“There were police everywhere,” said Medema.

The University of Lethbridge has confirmed Hatfield was a student there.

They extended condolences to all affected by the shooting and condemned the violence.

“You never know who you walk past,” said Medema, who also goes to the university.

Medema says this case is a reminder that you never know what’s happening behind closed doors.

“You don’t really know your neighbour that well, so anything could be happening,” said Medema.

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