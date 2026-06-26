Lethbridge neighbour of alleged Montreal shooter speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are continuing to piece together what led to the Montreal shooting on Monday, June 22.

One Lethbridge, Alta., neighbour of Seth Scott Hatfield, the man accused in the shooting, says she saw Hatfield in passing, but never knew him.

“He wasn’t very approachable. Kept to himself, really,” said neighbour Anika Medema.

Medema, among other residents, was shocked by an increased police presence in their townhouse complex on Tuesday, the day after the shooting.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lethbridge police searched a unit in the complex on Lemoyne Crescent for hours.

Medema says it’s usually quiet where she lives, but that changed on Tuesday, when the calm complex transformed into the scene of a high-risk search.

Medema had left early that morning before police arrived but came home to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were police everywhere,” said Medema.

The University of Lethbridge has confirmed Hatfield was a student there.

They extended condolences to all affected by the shooting and condemned the violence.

“You never know who you walk past,” said Medema, who also goes to the university.

Medema says this case is a reminder that you never know what’s happening behind closed doors.

“You don’t really know your neighbour that well, so anything could be happening,” said Medema.