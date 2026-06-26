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Crime

Does Spain have All Bovin in custody, Quebec police want to know?

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
All Bovin View image in full screen
All Bovin has been near the top of Canada's most wanted fugitives since 2023. BOLO Program
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Quebec police are working to confirm that All Bovin, one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested in Spain.

The Sûreté du Québec say they have had discussions with Europol’s European Operational Team, but further investigation is needed to confirm the details.

Bovin, originally from Saguenay, Que., has been wanted since February 2023 and is now believed to be in Marabella, Spain.

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According to the BOLO Program, which brings public awareness to Canada’s most wanted, Boivin is tied to a series of conflicts between criminal organizations that erupted in Quebec in 2022.

Police say Boivin is believed to be a central figure in Quebec’s violent ongoing drug conflict.

He is wanted to face charges of gangsterism, aggravated assault, kidnapping, abduction, breaking and entering, arms trafficking and substance trafficking. Officials say he is also suspected to be involved in several criminal activities that are still under active investigation.

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Bovin is believed to have collaborated with Dave “Pic” Turmel, the alleged head of Blood Family Mafia. Turmel was arrested in Italy in 2025.

Provincial police say the RCMP and Interpol are collaborating on the investigation.

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