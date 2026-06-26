Public funeral for slain Montreal police officer to be held in July 

A funeral open to the public will be held to honour slain police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane in early July, Montreal police confirmed on Thursday.
Benredouane was one of three people who died in a shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood Monday. He died alongside along civilian Michel Mizrahi and the suspected shooter, Seth Scott Hatfield from Alberta. Another officer was seriously injured.
The SPVM said the funeral will not take place before the week of July 6. Additional details are to be released at a later date.
“During this time of mourning, we have been deeply touched by the many expressions of compassion and support shown to the family of Officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, our injured officer and our entire policing community,” the force said in its statement.
They said the messages have brought comfort during a period of mourning.
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Tributes have been pouring in for Benredouane since his death.
The 34-year-old officer leaves behind a three-year-old child and a pregnant wife.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Côte-des-Neiges Mayor Stéphanie Valenzuela described the situation as a “nightmare.”
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She said the loss is deeply personal.
“He went to school in the neighbourhood, and many of my friends, many people in my network knew him personally,” she said.
“It’s very personal, it hits very close to home. It’s devastating.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser has collected over $486K for the officer and his family in the days since his death.
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