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Canada

Boy, 13, hospitalized after shooting in northern Manitoba First Nation

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 8:20 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition in hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday in northern Manitoba, RCMP said.

Nelson House RCMP said officers responded to reports of shots fired behind a building on McDonald Road in Nisichawayasihk First Nation at about 1:45 a.m.

Police said officers learned a 13-year-old boy from the community had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

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The boy was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery, and remained in stable condition, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Nelson House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

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Initiative brings together leaders in the Okanagan to find solutions to lowering water levels
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