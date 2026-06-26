Boy, 13, hospitalized after shooting in northern Manitoba First Nation

A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition in hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday in northern Manitoba, RCMP said.
Nelson House RCMP said officers responded to reports of shots fired behind a building on McDonald Road in Nisichawayasihk First Nation at about 1:45 a.m.
Police said officers learned a 13-year-old boy from the community had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
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The boy was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery, and remained in stable condition, officials said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Nelson House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
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