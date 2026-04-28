Canada faces off against the United States in para hockey development camp

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A long-standing hockey rivalry added another chapter Tuesday night, this time on sleds.

Top para hockey prospects from Canada and the United States faced off at Merlis Belsher Place in a development series matchup that showcased the next generation of talent in the sport.

Before the puck even dropped, the crowd and players were part of a uniquely Canadian moment.

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When technical issues cut out the arena speakers during the national anthem, students in attendance stepped in, singing “O Canada.”

While billed as a development game, the intensity on the ice reflected the deep-rooted rivalry between the two nations. Coach Steve Arsenault explained that although it’s not a serious competitive game, it still feels like there is a lot on the line.

“Every time we’re on the ice, we want to win… although it is friendly, there is a lot here that’s on the line,” said Arsenault

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On the ice, the game remained tight throughout.

Tied 1–1 heading into the third period, the deadlock was finally broken, with Canada capitalizing to secure the win.