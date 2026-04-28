Canada faces off against the United States in para hockey development camp

A long-standing hockey rivalry added another chapter Tuesday night, this time on sleds.
Top para hockey prospects from Canada and the United States faced off at Merlis Belsher Place in a development series matchup that showcased the next generation of talent in the sport.
Before the puck even dropped, the crowd and players were part of a uniquely Canadian moment.
Get daily National news
When technical issues cut out the arena speakers during the national anthem, students in attendance stepped in, singing “O Canada.”
While billed as a development game, the intensity on the ice reflected the deep-rooted rivalry between the two nations. Coach Steve Arsenault explained that although it’s not a serious competitive game, it still feels like there is a lot on the line.
- Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk set for 6 months on the International Space Station
- Calgary city council approves outdoor watering schedule as part of demand reduction plan
- ‘Bailey’s Law’ clears House of Commons hurdle to toughen intimate partner violence laws
- ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Grief and tributes pour in for fallen OPP sergeant
“Every time we’re on the ice, we want to win… although it is friendly, there is a lot here that’s on the line,” said Arsenault
On the ice, the game remained tight throughout.
Tied 1–1 heading into the third period, the deadlock was finally broken, with Canada capitalizing to secure the win.
Write a comment