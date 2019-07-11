17-year-old boy arrested after kidnapping prank call: police

A teenager is facing a charge of mischief after police received a call of a kidnapping in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the report of a kidnapping and threats to cause death to a man at around 8 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy had been charged with mischief after #Halifax police received a report of kidnapping last night around 8 p.m. Story continues below Police say the call ended up being a prank. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ElRjaDwbdv — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) July 11, 2019

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest young woman in connection with alleged arson

Officers were able to trace the victim’s phone to an address in the 0-50 block of Rosedale Avenue, but they weren’t able to make contact with the people inside the home.

However, members of the Emergency Response Team were able to arrest three people inside the home at around 1:25 a.m., where they also located the victim in good health.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest the suspect who allegedly made the call at an address in the 3800 block of Mont Blanc Terrace.

Police believe the 17-year-old suspect made the call to police and claimed the victim was “kidnapped and would be killed if his demands were not met.”

Investigators later determined the call was a prank.

READ MORE: 6 people displaced after fire heavily damages Kentville apartment complex

The teen has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The three people arrested on Rosedale Avenue were released without charges.