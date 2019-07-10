Canada
6 people displaced after fire heavily damages Kentville apartment complex

Six people from Kentivlle, N.S., are temporarily homeless after one unit in their apartment complex caught fire Tuesday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire at the two-storey structure on Exhibition Street was reported around 7 p.m.

The Red Cross says the fire extensively damaged one unit and caused smoke damage throughout the building.

Emergency lodging, meals and other support is being provided to a man forced from the fire-damaged apartment and a woman from an adjacent unit.

Tenants of the other three apartments made their own arrangements for temporary lodging, according to the Red Cross.

