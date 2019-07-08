Temporary housing shelter in Miramichi closes as most evacuees find other accommodations

The Canadian Red Cross has closed a temporary shelter that opened last month in Miramichi, N.B, on Monday.

The shelter at James M. Hill High School was a temporary accommodation funded by the province after a 42-unit building on Cole Crescent was declared unsafe by the provincial Fire Marshal, and the tenants were ordered to vacate.

Most tenants have since found other accommodations, such as leasing apartments elsewhere or staying with relatives or friends. About a dozen had been making regular use of the shelter for sleeping, meals and access to washrooms, however that number had dwindled to three by Sunday evening.

Some tenants have also pitched tents near the apartment building, hoping renovations are soon be completed and the Fire Marshal’s non-occupancy order lifted so they can move back in. Some say they’re worried they won’t be eligible for social assistance because they won’t have a registered address while repairs are being done.

The Department of Social Development says bus tickets have been made available to other centres offering shelters. It also says it is working with income assistance clients and others have been encouraged to apply for housing with the department.

In the meantime the Red Cross says people who still need help should contact the Miramichi branch of the Salvation Army.