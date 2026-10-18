4 killed in CFB Wainwright fire identified as dozens remain in hospital

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The Canadian Armed Forces has identified the four service members killed in the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright on Saturday.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pvt. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pvt. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, B.C., and Pvt. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C., had died. Their families have been notified.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those we lost and with the injured members still receiving care,” Rutland said during a news conference. “We stand with the teammates, friends, and units affected by this terrible tragedy. The well-being of our people is our highest priority.”

Dozens more were injured in the incident.

In a post on Facebook, Prince Albert, Sask., resident Patricia Farrell confirmed her son Shaun was among those killed in Saturday’s incident.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our son, Shaun Farrell, has passed away to be with our heavenly father,” she wrote on Facebook. “We want to thank everyone for your love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Farrell asked for privacy as the family grieves.

All four members were serving at CFB Edmonton with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, and participating in a training exercise at Wainwright.

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“(It was) to prepare for two roles, to become what’s called our global response task force, ready to move within hours to any hotspot around the world,” Rutland said, adding it was also to prepare to go to Latvia in April and May to bolster the brigade there. “So this was high intensity combat training with live munitions.”

Rutland said during the training, a grass fire ignited in the training area. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but uncommonly strong winds caused it to spread rapidly and change direction towards the range administrative area.

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Military and civilian emergency services responded to control the fire, which the Municipal District of Wainwright said was being held as of late night Saturday.

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Environment Canada had issued a warning of high winds for Alberta earlier in the day, with a windstorm hitting large areas of the province. Gusts reached up to 100 km/h, toppling trees, sending signs flying, and rolling garbage cans down streets.

Asked about the weather conditions, Rutland said forces train in all types of conditions and never know what environment they’ll face. But while the majority of the day saw weather within standard procedures, when the incident occurred the weather “was uncommon, rapid, and I certainly hadn’t seen anything like it.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also spoke at the news conference and provided more details on the dozens of people injured in the incident.

She said 39 patients were being cared for in hospital, and at least 19 were in critical condition.

Cathy Keane, a mayoral candidate in Oro-Medonte, Ont., said in a social media post Sunday morning that her eldest son was among those injured.

“Overnight, our family received the devastating news that our eldest son is among the military personnel critically injured in the incident in Wainwright,” Keane said.

She went on to say while she’s staying in the mayoral race, she was was travelling to Alberta to be with her son and family and would be unable to continue door-knocking for the remainder of the campaign.

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“We are grateful for the kindness and support of our friends and community,” Keane said.

Within the past 24 hours, patients were transferred from the Wainwright Health Centre to four facilities, the University of Alberta Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Hospital, the Foothills Medical Centre, and the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

—with files from Global News’ Jeff Semple, Karen Bartko and Ashleigh Stewart