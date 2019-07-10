N.S. RCMP arrest young woman in connection with alleged arson

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a teenage woman in connection with an alleged arson on Tuesday.

Police were called to what they say was a suspicious fire at a multi-unit home on Exhibition St. in Kentville, N.S. at 7 p.m.

The RCMP say that all residents of the five apartments within the home were able to escape safely.

According to police, a witness at the scene provided them with information that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old female from Kings County.

Police say the female was transported to Kings District RCMP and was later released.

Kings District RCMP says it is working with the Office of the Fire Marshal to assist in their ongoing investigation.

Police are asking members of the public to contact them if they have information about the incident, or to call Crime Stoppers.