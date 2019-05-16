Crime
May 16, 2019 8:17 am

Fire in Dartmouth being investigated as arson

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
Police say a fire at an apartment in Dartmouth that forced 12 people to evacuate early Thursday morning was intentionally set.

Halifax Regional Police say the blaze at a property on Lakefront Road was reported just at 3:45 a.m.

Multiple callers reported seeing smoke from the building.

Halifax Fire says the blaze was extinguished by 4:25 a.m. and there were no injuries.

Halifax Transit has set up a bus on site as a temporary shelter for 12 tenants who were evacuated.

Police say the investigation into the arson is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

