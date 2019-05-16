Fire in Dartmouth being investigated as arson

Police say a fire at an apartment in Dartmouth that forced 12 people to evacuate early Thursday morning was intentionally set.

Halifax Regional Police say the blaze at a property on Lakefront Road was reported just at 3:45 a.m.

Multiple callers reported seeing smoke from the building.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating suspicious fire at medical marijuana dispensary

Halifax Fire says the blaze was extinguished by 4:25 a.m. and there were no injuries.

Halifax Transit has set up a bus on site as a temporary shelter for 12 tenants who were evacuated.

Police say the investigation into the arson is in its early stages.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate ‘suspicious’ south-end fire that forced 25 people from homes

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.