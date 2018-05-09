Halifax police investigate ‘suspicious’ south-end fire that forced 25 people from homes

Officials say a south-end Halifax fire that forced at least 25 people from their homes Tuesday morning has been deemed suspicious.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says the fire investigation has not uncovered a cause and they haven’t determined what started the fire, so they are categorizing it as suspicious. The file has now been handed over to police to investigate.

The early morning blaze broke out at 5450 Inglis St., a heritage building, just before 2:30 a.m.

“When [fire crews] arrived, there was a heavy volume of fire on the back side of the structure, extending up the back into the roof line of the structure,” said Brian Grey, Halifax Fire deputy chief of operations, on Tuesday.

Fire crews indicated to Global News a part of the building will likely have to be torn down due to extensive damage.

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed eight families were displaced by the blaze and they were offering support to some of the residents.

— With a file from Natasha Pace