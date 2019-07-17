Halifax police charge 5 after cannabis dispensary raid

Halifax Regional Police say they’ve charged five people after raiding an illegal cannabis dispensary on Tuesday.
Police say the drug unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division raided the Atlantic Compassion Club Society at 141A Main Street in Dartmouth at 11:45 a.m.
The raid marks the second time in two weeks police executed a search warrant at the dispensary.
Halifax police say officers seized over $9,000, approximately 2.5 pounds of cannabis and 700 other cannabis products.
As a result of the raids, 25-year-old Colton Bordage of Dartmouth, 32-year-old Travis Dwyer of Cole Harbour, 24-year-old Andre Hemlin of Dartmouth, 22-year-old Corez Willams of Dartmouth and 40-year-old Tarra Comeau of Halifax face the following charges:
Police say all five people are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court to face their charges.
-With files from Graeme Benjamin
