Halifax fire, police on scene of large building ablaze on Green Street

A large abandoned structure located at a commercial building at 5280 Green Street in Halifax has caught fire on Monday.

Police are currently assisting the Halifax Fire Department at the structure fire, and Halifax Fire has confirmed that several of its units are on site.

Fire officials said to Global’s Whitney Oickle that there is significant damage inside and it is becoming more and more unsafe.

Green Street is currently closed down to traffic and police are asking that the public remain out of the area.

A structure fire is happening now on Green Street firefighters and police are on site. A car was illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant and the windows had to be smashed out. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/XBE0FmpuXU — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) July 22, 2019

A car was also illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant and the windows had to be smashed out.

Police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

More to come…

