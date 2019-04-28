Halifax police charge 59-year-old after alleged impaired driving, hit-and-run

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 59-year-old after an incident of alleged impaired driving and a hit-and-run.

Police say they responded to a bar in the 6200 block of Lady Hammond Road in Halifax at 2:16 a.m. on Sunday.

Staff had reported that a woman had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses reportedly described the vehicle as a dark coloured SUV that had struck a parked vehicle, pushing that vehicle into a pedestrian.

The SUV then fled the scene onto Lady Hammond Road.

Emergency Health Services and police officers arrived within minutes, discovering a 35-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Investigators soon identified a 59-year-old man as a suspect.

At 2:55 a.m., the vehicle was located behind an apartment building in the 3700 block of Kencrest Avenue. Officers quickly found their suspect nearby in the 3800 block of Newbery Street.

He was arrested without incident and will be charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The man remains in custody and will face a bail hearing later on Sunday.