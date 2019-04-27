Teen charged with stunting in Sherbrooke area
A 17-year-old boy is facing a $2,422.50 fine after allegedly driving 52 km/h over the posted speed limit in the Sherbrooke, N.S., area.
Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 in Geogogan, N.S., on Thursday.
Police say the vehicle was travelling 142 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The teen was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle was seized, towed and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.
In light of the incident, police are reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads, and that road safety should be made a priority.
