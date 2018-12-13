Stunting charge laid after 20-year-old allegedly caught driving 79 km/h over limit in Westphal

A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was caught allegedly driving nearly 80 km/h over the speed limit in Westphal, N.S., on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged infraction happened just before 10 p.m. along Highway 7.

Along with the stunting charge, the man from Dutch Settlement, N.S., had his vehicle towed and his licence suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.