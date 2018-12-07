Nova Scotia RCMP charge man after clocking vehicle travelling 90 km/hr over speed limit
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man with stunting after police stopped a vehicle on Highway 103 in Blockhouse, N.S., located just southwest of Mahone Bay, N.S.
Police clocked the vehicle traveling at 190 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone at 7 p.m., on Thursday.
The Mounties say the vehicle was towed, and the 29-year-old has had his license suspended for seven days.
Under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, a conviction of stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50.
Police say speeding is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions in Nova Scotia.
