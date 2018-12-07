2 facing charges after Halifax man allegedly forced into vehicle at gunpoint

Two young men are facing weapons and forcible confinement charges after a 19-year-old man was allegedly forced into a vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Halifax.

Police say they responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told police he had been forced into the vehicle then held against his will and assaulted by two men.

Police say the suspects and the victim know each other and that all three individuals are from China.

“Police did locate the two male suspects and arrested them at gunpoint,” Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

BREAKING: @HfxRegPolice arrest two males at gun point after a weapons complaint and forcible confinement incident at 1600 Block of Hollis Street last night. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/27PasO1P0v — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) December 7, 2018

A 19-year-old faces charges of pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, forcible confinement and assault. A 22-year-old man faces charges of forcible confinement.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.