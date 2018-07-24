Two men face rash of charges after two people allegedly assaulted, forcibly confined

Two men in their 40s are facing several charges after a man and woman were allegedly assaulted and forcibly confined in a Halifax apartment last week.

Halifax Regional Police say at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported assault in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street.

Police say they went into the apartment and found two suspects and two victims. They say a third man fled the apartment before officers arrived.

“The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both of Halifax, had been held in the apartment for several hours and had been threatened and assaulted during their confinement,” police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was able to escape the apartment and receive help prior to officers arriving.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe it was a random act.

Scott Blair and Thomas Hendsbee, both 45, were arrested at the scene. Both face two counts of unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats and assault.

Blair faces two counts of assault with a weapon, while Hendsbee faces three counts. Blair has also been charged with three counts of breach of probation and breach of recognizance, while Hendsbee faces two additional charges of uttering threats.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the incident. He is described by police as five feet nine inches, black with a light complexion, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.