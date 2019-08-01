Codiac Regional RCMP looking for man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in Moncton.

The man, identified as Feras-Sabar Azabi, is also accused of communicating with an undercover operator for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and failing to appear in court.

Azabi was arrested in June 2018 following a reported incident of a sexual assault in Moncton, according to police. He was released and scheduled to appear in court in October 2018.

Police say he was then arrested in August 2018 during a police operation in Moncton targeting individuals attempting to solicit services from sex trade workers. He was released pending a court appearance in February 2019, according to authorities.

Azabi failed to appear for either of his scheduled court appearances.

Warrants for his arrest were issued on Oct. 16, 2018 and Feb. 11, 2019. Police have been following up on several leads but, so far, have not been able to locate him.

Azabi is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to drive a grey 2006 Nissan Altima with a Quebec licence plate K55-MFB. He is also known to use the alias Vito Brows.

Anyone with information on Azabi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.