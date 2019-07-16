N.B. RCMP ask for public assistance in locating wanted man

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say 31-year-old Randy Allan Allain of Moncton, N.B., is accused of robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to stop after a collision resulting in bodily harm.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly threatening group with a knife in Halifax

Codiac Regional RCMP allege that Allain robbed a woman after leaving the scene of a collision on June 26.

Police say the incident happened on Mountain Road near Birch Street in Moncton.

According to the RCMP, a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.

Police say Allain stands six feet one inch tall, weighs 218 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP asking for public assistance following drive-by shooting in Onslow

A warrant for Allain was issued in Moncton Provincial Court on July 5.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to contact them at 506-857-2400.