Former BOLO most wanted fugitive pleads guilty in relation to fatal shooting

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A man once named the number one most wanted fugitive in Canada by the “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) program has pleaded guilty in response to a fatal shooting nearly three years ago.

Michael Bebee appeared in a downtown courtroom Monday and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm in relation to the death of 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers. His co-accused, Mohamud Farah, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Both had been charged with second-degree murder.

In April 2024, a $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of Bebee. One week later, Bebee was located in Prince Edward Island after a tip was received from the public and he was later flown back to Toronto by police.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, prosecutors cannot prove the exact events that led to Powell-Flowers’ death.

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The facts state that on June 23, 2023, Powell-Flowers and two friends, Christopher Furtado and Eid Hassan, were out for an evening of socializing and karaoke. They were on their way to an after-hours bar on Danforth Avenue when they had an encounter with Bebee and Farah, who were also on foot.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., surveillance video shows Powell-Flowers and his friends walking towards a parked Nissan which was being driven by Bebee. At one point, Powell-Flowers is observed jogging away from the Nissan to retrieve an item from his vehicle parked on Danforth Avenue.

At 3:32 a.m., the footage shows Powell-Flowers returning and walking with his friends along Danforth Avenue towards Carlaw where they got into a physical altercation with Bebee and Farah.

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“During the course of the altercation, a firearm was introduced into the fight. Mr. Farah gained momentary possession of the firearm and fired a single shot as Mr. Powell-Flowers came at him,” assistant Crown attorney Brianne Bovell told the court.

Furtado sustained an injury to the head in the altercation and Hassan felt something hit his eye. Hassan, who was disoriented and dazed, heard a loud sound go off.

At 3:34 a.m., the Nissan was seen driving eastbound on Danforth Avenue.

Hassan walked back south on Carlaw Avenue and saw that Powell-Flowers had been shot.

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According to the facts, the Crown’s position is that neither Powell-Flowers, Furtado nor Hassan were armed with a firearm when they encountered Farah and Bebee.

Hassan testified at the preliminary inquiry that neither Furtado nor Powell-Flowers had any weapons on them that night.

The defence’s position is that Powell-Flowers introduced the firearm into the altercation.

“The Crown acknowledges that it cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that either Mr. Farah or Mr. Bebee were armed with a firearm when an altercation with Mr. Powell-Flowers, Mr. Furtado and Mr. Hassan started,” said Bovell.

The facts state that had Farah testified at trial, he would explain that he and Bebee were in the Carlaw and Danforth area trying to locate an after-hours party when he saw Hassan, who was an acquaintance.

Farah would have testified that as he were about to greet Hassan, Hassan proceeded to grab Farah’s hat, the Crown said.

“Mr. Farah believed that Mr. Powell-Flowers was getting a gun from his car,” Bovell read from the facts.

The facts state that Farah would have testified that he saw Bebee and Powell-Flowers fighting over a gun when the gun went flying and landed on the ground. Farah would have testified he rushed to pick it up and ask Powell-Flowers rushed towards him, he let off a single shot.

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“Mr. Farah was in possession of the firearm for only a few seconds,” said Bovell.

“The Crown does not accept this version of events but acknowledges that they cannot prove the exact events that lead to Mr. Powell-Flowers death,” said Bovell.

The facts also state that Bebee transported the firearm used in the commission of the offence to the Maritime provinces where he was arrested on April 30, 2024, after his photo was widely circulated by BOLO.

Through ballistic testing, police determined the firearm used to kill Powell-Flowers was also used in Halifax on March 12, 2024.

Farah was arrested on Aug. 4, 2023.

The Crown has indicated it will be seeking a 10-year sentence for Farah and a six-year sentence for Bebee. Defence says it will argue four years is more appropriate for Farah and time served for Bebee, who has been in custody since his arrest two years ago.

A sentencing hearing will take place on Tuesday.