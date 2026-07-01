Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Kits Beach stranger attack released after less than 48 hours in custody

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 1, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police officer wears an Axon body camera, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer wears an Axon body camera, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man arrested in connection with a stranger attack at Kits Beach has been released after spending less than 48 hours in custody.

Vancouver police said that they received several 911 calls on June 28, just before 2 p.m., reporting a man striking an unsuspecting woman in the head with a piece of wood.

Police said she was walking along the beach with her partner when the stranger allegedly struck her from behind.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Witnesses described the weapon as a piece of lumber or driftwood approximately the size and thickness of a baseball bat.

Carlos Caldera Duarte was arrested inside a store near the beach and charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody on Tuesday with court-imposed conditions and is scheduled to return to court on July 7, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover, police added.

Click to play video: 'Victoria imam recovering after attack'
Victoria imam recovering after attack

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices