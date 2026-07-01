Suspect in Kits Beach stranger attack released after less than 48 hours in custody

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The man arrested in connection with a stranger attack at Kits Beach has been released after spending less than 48 hours in custody.

Vancouver police said that they received several 911 calls on June 28, just before 2 p.m., reporting a man striking an unsuspecting woman in the head with a piece of wood.

Police said she was walking along the beach with her partner when the stranger allegedly struck her from behind.

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Witnesses described the weapon as a piece of lumber or driftwood approximately the size and thickness of a baseball bat.

Carlos Caldera Duarte was arrested inside a store near the beach and charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody on Tuesday with court-imposed conditions and is scheduled to return to court on July 7, police said.

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The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover, police added.