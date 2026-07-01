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Crime

Man dies after falling off boat into Peterborough-area river, operator charged

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2026 4:02 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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A 39-year-old Oshawa man has died after falling off a boat into the Otonabee River near Peterborough, Ont.

Provincial police say the man went into the water Tuesday afternoon after another boat passed by while he and three others were travelling on the river, and that he was not wearing a life-jacket.

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Police say the boat’s operator was arrested after officers determined the group had been drinking, and the operator was later charged with operation causing death and impaired operation.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the man’s body Tuesday evening.

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