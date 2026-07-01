Man dies after falling off boat into Peterborough-area river, operator charged

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A 39-year-old Oshawa man has died after falling off a boat into the Otonabee River near Peterborough, Ont.

Provincial police say the man went into the water Tuesday afternoon after another boat passed by while he and three others were travelling on the river, and that he was not wearing a life-jacket.

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Police say the boat’s operator was arrested after officers determined the group had been drinking, and the operator was later charged with operation causing death and impaired operation.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the man’s body Tuesday evening.