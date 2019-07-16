Crime
July 16, 2019 5:44 am

Man arrested after allegedly threatening group with a knife in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the stabbing happened on the 1400 block of Lower Water Street.

Graeme Benjamin / Global News
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a group of guys with a knife in downtown Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Lower Water Street just after 7 p.m.

Police believe the suspect had been in a fight with an unknown man, and when the group of men tried to break up the fight, he threatened to stab them with a knife.

However, police say a knife was not located.

Police say they expect to lay charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

