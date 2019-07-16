Man arrested after allegedly threatening group with a knife in Halifax
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a group of guys with a knife in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Lower Water Street just after 7 p.m.
Police believe the suspect had been in a fight with an unknown man, and when the group of men tried to break up the fight, he threatened to stab them with a knife.
However, police say a knife was not located.
Police say they expect to lay charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
