Man with child in vehicle charged with stunt driving in Digby County, N.S.

A 21-year-old man who’s newly licensed was charged with stunt driving on Monday in Digby County, N.S.

At 7:35 a.m., an RCMP officer was conducting regular patrols on Highway 101 in Smiths Cove when he noticed a white sedan travelling in the opposite direction, passing a line of six other vehicles.

The sedan was also travelling above the posted speed limit.

When the police officer stopped the vehicle, there was a woman in the front passenger seat and a small child in a car seat in the back.

According to authorities, the man was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. He also did not have insurance on the vehicle and was charged with that offence as well.

The vehicle was seized, towed, and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and the fine for driving without insurance is $1272.50.