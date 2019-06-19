Crime
June 19, 2019 3:07 pm

Man charged with stunting on busy Dartmouth highway

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A man has been handed a hefty fine after he was caught driving 60 km/h over the speed limit on a busy highway in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say he was caught on Highway 111 as it approached Exit 5.

The officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The 35-year-old driver from Dartmouth was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act and will not be allowed to drive for the next week.

