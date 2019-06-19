Pictou County man arrested for impaired boating, assaulting peace officer

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly impaired while operating a boat and assaulted a peace officer during his arrest.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received an anonymous tip at around 9 a.m. on June 15 of an intoxicated boater near the Caribou Ferry wharf.

Police and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) found the vessel and operator, then tried to arrest him.

During the arrest, police say the accused resisted and assaulted a DFO officer.

The man was then taken to Pictou police headquarters, where he provided breath samples and was later released.

The Pictou County man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, assaulting a peace officer, and obstruction.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 6.

The suspect’s identity was not released.