Tantallon high school student falls victim to sextortion scam

A high school student in Tantallon, N.S, has fallen victim to a sextortion scam, and police are still working to determine where it originated.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were notified by high school administration on Tuesday that nude photos of a student were being circulated.

Police contacted the student and determined that she added the suspect – who she doesn’t know – to her account on a social media platform.

Police say he pressured her to send him nude photos, which she did.

The suspect asked for more photos and the victim declined, according to police. The suspect then told the victim he would send the photos he already has to her contacts.

Police say he ended up sending out those photos a short time later, and other students in the victim’s contact list received photos and videos.

The RCMP is reminding the public to check their security settings on their social media, and be very cautious when communicating with strangers online

“Users should be very careful when sending photos via the internet, as once the image is online, it can never be fully deleted,” the RCMP said in a news release

To protect the identity of the victim, the school was not named by police.