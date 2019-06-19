Motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer in Ingramport, N.S.

A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in Ingramport, N.S., after colliding with a deer on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, at 10:18 p.m., the rider — who was travelling at the front of a group of three other motorcyclists — collided with a deer. The group was travelling west on Highway 103 near Exit 5A. The rider was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. Despite the efforts of first responders and bystanders to resuscitate him, the Alberta man died at the scene.

One other rider in the group sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed in the area, and traffic was diverted for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene. The road was reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.