Traffic
June 17, 2019 10:44 am

Motorcyclist, 28, dies after collision south of Ponoka

By Online Journalist  Global News

The intersection of Highway 815 and Township Road 420 in central Alberta.

Credit: Google Streetview
A A

A young motorcycle driver died in hospital last week after being involved in a collision on a secondary highway in central Alberta.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 815 east of Morningside, which is halfway between Ponoka and Lacombe.

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle club mourns woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

RCMP said that on June 13, just before 1:30 p.m., a car was driving north on Highway 815 and turned left to go west on Township Road 420 when it collided with a southbound motorcycle on the highway.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was seriously injured and flown to the hospital via STARS air ambulance. He died as a result of his injuries the following evening.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A collision analyst from Red Deer was dispatched to investigate the crash.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been laid and the collision remained under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Alberta roads
central Alberta
Fatal Collision
Fatal motorcycle collision
Highway 815
Highway 815 Alberta
Lacombe
Motorcycle Collision
Ponoka
Ponoka RCMP
STARS Air Ambulance

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.