Motorcyclist, 28, dies after collision south of Ponoka

A young motorcycle driver died in hospital last week after being involved in a collision on a secondary highway in central Alberta.
The two-vehicle collision happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 815 east of Morningside, which is halfway between Ponoka and Lacombe.
RCMP said that on June 13, just before 1:30 p.m., a car was driving north on Highway 815 and turned left to go west on Township Road 420 when it collided with a southbound motorcycle on the highway.
The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was seriously injured and flown to the hospital via STARS air ambulance. He died as a result of his injuries the following evening.
The driver of the car was not injured.
A collision analyst from Red Deer was dispatched to investigate the crash.
As of Monday morning, no charges had been laid and the collision remained under investigation.
