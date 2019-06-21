2 charged with stunt driving within 30 minutes of one another in Antigonish, N.S.

RCMP charged two people with stunt driving within 30 minutes of one another on Highway 104 on Wednesday in Antigonish, N.S.

Traffic members were out conducting regular patrols in Barney’s River when, at 12:25 p.m., police say an officer noted a vehicle passing by at 144 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone.

The officer activated the emergency equipment on the police vehicle, and the driver then reportedly sped up to 161 km/h to pass two more vehicles at the end of a passing zone, according to police.

The 61-year-old female driver from the Halifax region was stopped and charged with stunting, police say.

Then, at 12:50 p.m., RCMP members were patrolling the James River area when police say they noted another vehicle travelling at 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped, and police say officers noted several concerns related to the vehicle’s safety and documentation.

As a result, the 18-year-old male driver from Antigonish was charged with stunt driving and operating a vehicle without insurance, among other offences.

In both cases, the vehicles were seized and towed, and the drivers’ licences were suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunt driving in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.