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Ontario is set to make it tougher on drivers who wheel around with excessive noise.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province will soon table legislation to increase fines for drivers who are revving their engines or installing illegal mufflers.

He says the minimum fine will increase from $60 to $200 while the maximum fine remains at $1,000.

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Peel Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews says they have been conducting targeted enforcement on noise violators for years, but they wanted more teeth in the law to dissuade lawbreakers.

The force has handed out more than 5,000 noise violation tickets as part of Project Noisemaker, which began in 2020.

Police already have the authority and detection tools to enforce current excessive noise laws in the Highway Traffic Act, but Andrews says the increased fines will have an effect that should help quieten communities.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.