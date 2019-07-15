N.S. RCMP asking for public assistance following drive-by shooting in Onslow

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for information from the public following a drive-by shooting in Onslow, N.S. on July 13.

Police say that they responded to the incident that occurred near a home on Elm Street at 10:30 p.m.

Colchester RCMP says that when officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that an unoccupied vehicle had been damaged due to guns shots.

The police have not reported any injuries or deaths due to the incident.

Police say that the suspected vehicle was an older black Volkswagen Golf that has a damaged windshield with a rear window that is covered in plastic and is secured by red tape.

The RCMP is asking that if anyone has information in connection to the incident to call them at 902-893-6820 or to call Crime Stoppers.